Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi National Day

Saudi National Day


2025-09-23 04:00:26

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people on the occasion of the 95th National Day. On this important day, we honor the spirit of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to progress and excellence as it continues its transformative journey under Vision 2030. The progress it has achieved is truly remarkable and serves as a model to many around the world.

Today, we celebrate your heritage, identity, and a future filled with peace and prosperity.

MENAFN23092025004514009831ID1110097821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search