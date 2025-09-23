Saudi National Day

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people on the occasion of the 95th National Day. On this important day, we honor the spirit of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to progress and excellence as it continues its transformative journey under Vision 2030. The progress it has achieved is truly remarkable and serves as a model to many around the world.

Today, we celebrate your heritage, identity, and a future filled with peace and prosperity.