14 Dead, 14 Injured In Ecuador Prison Riot
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 14 people have died and 14 others injured in a prison riot sparked by gang fighting in southern Ecuador, media reports said on Tuesday.
Reuters quoted local police chief William Calle as saying that inmates in the port town of Machala, south of Guayaquil, clashed with the authorities, killing a guard and taking several officers hostage.
“From inside they were shooting, throwing bombs, grenades,” Calle said.
Some prisoners managed to escape, though 13 have since been recaptured, he added.
According to Calle, authorities regained control of the prison after about 40 minutes.
Ecuador has been plagued by a series of violent prison riots in recent years, in which hundreds of inmates have been killed.
The government of President Daniel Noboa, who has vowed to crack down on crime, blames the unrest on rival gangs battling for territory and control.
