EU Delivers 250 Tonnes Of Aid To Quake-Hit Afghans
KABUL (Pajhwok): A plane carrying 250 tonnes of European Union (EU) humanitarian aid for earthquake-affected Afghans arrived in Kabul on Tuesday morning.
In a post on X, the EU Delegation to Afghanistan stated:“The EU humanitarian aid is on the ground in Afghanistan. Our fourth EU-funded flight has delivered over 250 tonnes of essential supplies to those impacted by the recent earthquake, with more flights on the way.”
Last month, a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, and Nuristan, with Kunar suffering the heaviest casualties and damage.
Last week, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) appealed for $139 million in urgent funding to support families affected by the recent earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan, warning that without international assistance, many could face a harsh winter.
