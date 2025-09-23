Indrive And TEARS Foundation Empower Young Commuters With Life-Saving Skills

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, September 23, 2025/APO Group/ --

inDrive South Africa ( ), in partnership with the TEARS Foundation, recently hosted a youth mobility training session aimed at building a culture of safety, respect and accountability for students and young commuters in South Africa.

The training focused on the practical realities young commuters face on South Africa's roads and in public transport, including risks associated with unsafe routes, unfamiliar drivers, and online threats that can spill into daily life.

“Our goal is to make every journey safer for all commuters, especially young people and students, who are statistically more vulnerable to risks in transit, including accidents, harassment and gender-based violence,” said Ashif Black, CountryRepresentative for inDrive South Africa.

Beyond the visible tools, inDrive's backend safety measures, such as AI moderation, profile verification, liveness checks, and complaint response systems, work continuously to block harmful behavior and enhance rider security.

Making journeys safer

Transport can present safety challenges for young people, especially women, who often face a higher risk of gender-based violence. This is why it's important to create safer, more supportive mobility options. In 2024 alone, the TEARS Foundation fielded over 75,000 requests for assistance, underscoring the scale of the crisis and the urgent need for proactive safety measures. As such, in addition to personal safety measures, inDrive showcased its in-app safety tools, including the SOS button, Share Trip feature, Trusted Contacts, in-app calls to protect personal numbers and 24/7 support.

“Our mission is to give young people the knowledge and confidence they need to navigate transport safely, so they can move freely and with dignity,” said Mara Glennie, Founder & Chief Executive Office at the TEARS Foundation.“What's more, when youth are informed and vigilant, they become powerful agents of change in their communities.”

The training reinforced that safety is a shared responsibility. Respect, accountability, and vigilance are values that protect both passengers and drivers, creating a safer transport ecosystem for everyone.

“We want young people using inDrive to feel safe, supported and in control,” said Black.“Young commuters face real risks on our roads and in public transport, and it's critical they know how to protect themselves and each other.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of inDrive.

inDrive and TEARS Foundation empower young commuters with life-saving Skills (1)



Downloa

Shar

















inDrive and TEARS Foundation empower young commuters with life-saving Skills (2)



Downloa

Shar





























Contact:

Press Contact inDrive:

Public Relations Manager - inDrive Africa

Lineo Thakhisi

Phone: +2781 3636 872

Email: ...

TEARS Foundation Contact:

24/7 TOLL FREE: 08000 TEARS / 08000 83277

Email address: ...

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 360 million times, and has been named the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 982 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact programs.

For more information visit

About TEARS Foundation:

Founded in 2012 by Mara Glennie, who is passionate about the cause, being a survivor of Gender-Based-Violence (GBV) herself, the TEARS Foundation is well established, reputable, and recognised as a leading force in GBV support, nationally across South Africa. TEARS Foundation is a women-led, Non-Profit Organization that provides access to crisis intervention, advocacy, counselling, and prevention education services for those impacted by rape, domestic violence, and child sexual abuse, through the various TEARS Foundation tech portals:

Support locator, *134*7355#

Storefinder locator: