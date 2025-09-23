Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump labels Antifa as domestic terrorist organization

Trump labels Antifa as domestic terrorist organization


2025-09-23 03:52:39
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order formally classifying the Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organization, citing what he described as a “coordinated campaign of political violence” targeting law enforcement and conservative figures, according to official statements on Monday.

The designation follows Trump’s prior pledge to act against what he termed “radical left extremism,” announced just days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah. Authorities charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, alleging he holds left-leaning views. Prosecutors say Robinson admitted in private messages that the shooting was motivated by retaliation for Kirk’s political rhetoric.

In the executive order, Trump labeled Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that aims to overthrow the US government and engages in violent actions to impede federal law enforcement. “This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism,” the order states.

The document outlines alleged Antifa activities including armed confrontations with police, orchestrated riots, and assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel. It further accuses the group of recruiting and radicalizing young Americans, protecting the identities of members, and concealing funding sources.

Trump concluded in the order: “Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a ‘domestic terrorist organization.’”

MENAFN23092025000045017281ID1110097809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search