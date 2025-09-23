Trump labels Antifa as domestic terrorist organization
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order formally classifying the Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organization, citing what he described as a “coordinated campaign of political violence” targeting law enforcement and conservative figures, according to official statements on Monday.
The designation follows Trump’s prior pledge to act against what he termed “radical left extremism,” announced just days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah. Authorities charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, alleging he holds left-leaning views. Prosecutors say Robinson admitted in private messages that the shooting was motivated by retaliation for Kirk’s political rhetoric.
In the executive order, Trump labeled Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that aims to overthrow the US government and engages in violent actions to impede federal law enforcement. “This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism,” the order states.
The document outlines alleged Antifa activities including armed confrontations with police, orchestrated riots, and assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel. It further accuses the group of recruiting and radicalizing young Americans, protecting the identities of members, and concealing funding sources.
Trump concluded in the order: “Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a ‘domestic terrorist organization.’”
