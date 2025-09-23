Polish PM denounces Israel’s genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday strongly criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, describing it as “absolutely unacceptable” and warning that those responsible must be held accountable.
“Terrible things are happening in the Gaza Strip and the people responsible will have to face consequences,” Tusk said during a press event in northern Poland. While voicing support for Israel’s security, he stressed that “there can be no justification for killing children or starving the civilian population.”
The remarks came as Israel launched a renewed assault on Gaza City last Tuesday following weeks of bombardment and strikes.
