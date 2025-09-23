S. Korea extends investigation into corruption allegations involving Ex-leader, his wife
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Korea approved amendments to extend a special counsel’s investigation into corruption allegations involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. According to reports, the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, signed off on three revised bills that had been passed by the National Assembly earlier this month. The measures will now be forwarded to President Lee Jae Myung for final authorization.
The updated legislation allows prosecutors to prolong their inquiries for up to 60 additional days at their discretion—twice the original limit—and provides for expanded staffing and resources.
Yoon was removed from office last December after declaring martial law. He has been detained since July and faces charges of leading an insurrection and abusing power under the decree.
Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady, was taken into custody last month following a court-issued warrant on allegations of bribery and interference in elections. She has denied any wrongdoing.
