Fresh FIR In National Herald Case An Attempt To Divert Attention: Shrinate

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the filing of a fresh FIR in the National Herald money laundering case. She alleged that the selective leaking of the FIR, its timing, and intent clearly show an attempt to divert attention from core issues such as "vote theft" and the Special Intensive Revision process (SIR), while also misusing investigative agencies to target the Opposition.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a new FIR in the National Herald money laundering case, which included six names, in addition to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It was registered after the ED headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

Shrinate alleges 'political vendetta', 'diversionary tactics'

In a post on X, Shrinate alleged that investigative agencies have become "pet agencies" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's pet investigation agencies are now busy fabricating yet another false case on top of a fake one! A false case, driven by political vendetta in the National Herald matter, has been dragging on for 12 years. In these 12 years, not even a single summons has been issued in the ED's case, and in the very predicate offence on the basis of which this entire false case was concocted, not even charges have been framed. In fact, that predicate offence has been stayed by the court. In the past 12 years, not even an FIR had been registered. Now, suddenly, after 12 years, the ED has filed an FIR in the National Herald case," she wrote.

She went on to criticise the manner in which the FIR was leaked despite court directions. "The interesting thing is that the court had ordered that the FIR remain in a sealed envelope and not be shared with the accused. But surprisingly, copies of the FIR have reached everyone - obviously, the ED itself leaked it, because the details were only with the ED and EOW," she added.

Shrinate also accused the government of resorting to diversionary tactics ahead of key political processes."A cowardly and spineless government is once again playing its dirty tricks and doing what it knows best - cheap politics and misusing investigation agencies out of a vengeful mindset. The selective leaking of the FIR, its timing and intent - everything clearly shows that this government wants to divert attention from real issues. No matter what you do, Modi ji, you can neither scare nor bend the Congress and our leaders. The more you do all this, the more panicked and rattled you'll look," post added on X.

Court adjourns decision on ED chargesheet

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi again adjourned the decision on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald. The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 16.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, noting that they have a "right to be heard" before any decision on cognisance is taken. Special Judge Vishal Gogne stressed that this right is essential for a fair trial, as supported by Section 223 of the new criminal law (BNSS). The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to AJL. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)