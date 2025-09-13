Sreeleela To Aishwarya Lekshmi: 5 Kollywood Actresses Who Are Doctors In Real Life

Sreeleela to Aishwarya Lekshmi, several Kollywood actresses have proved that beauty and brains go hand in hand. These talented stars not only shine on the silver screen but also hold prestigious medical degrees in real life.

Cinema is a field full of surprises. Many actresses have captivated audiences with their acting and beauty. They have also achieved success in the field of education. In that respect, there are also heroines who have studied MBBS and obtained a medical degree.

In this collection, let's take a look at some talented heroines, Sreeleela to Aishwarya Lekshmi, who shine in cinema because of their passion for acting, despite having the opportunity to work as doctors.

Actress Sreeleela, who made her debut as a heroine in the Tamil film industry with the film Parasakthi, is also an MBBS graduate. She is currently a leading actress in the Telugu film industry. In a very short period, she has acted with leading actors like Mahesh Babu.

Since her mother is a gynecologist, Sreeleela developed an interest in the medical field from a young age. With her mother's encouragement, she completed her MBBS studies. Sreeleela graduated in 2021 and then focused on acting. Coming from a medical background, she stands out from other actresses.

Sai Pallavi, a leading actress in the Tamil film industry, is known for her natural acting and is very unique compared to other actresses. Before becoming an actress, she earned her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia.

Surprisingly, she completed her medical degree while actively pursuing her acting career. It seems that Sai Pallavi plans to set up a hospital and provide low-cost treatment to the poor after retiring from the film industry.

Aditi Shankar, daughter of legendary director Shankar, is a busy actress in the Tamil film industry. Along with acting, she has also earned an MBBS degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai. She entered the film industry due to her passion for acting.

Aditi, who dreams of achieving success in the film industry like her father, is currently focusing entirely on acting. So far, her Tamil films Viruman and Maaveeran have become blockbuster hits.

Another actress who came to cinema after studying medicine is Shivani Rajasekhar. She is the daughter of Telugu actor Rajasekhar. Shivani's mother, Jeevitha, has also acted as a heroine in cinema. Shivani Rajasekhar made her debut as a heroine in Tamil with Hiphop Adhi's Anbarivu.

Following this, she acted in the film Nenjuku Needhi. She has acted in several films in Telugu as well as Tamil. She completed her MBBS from Apollo Medical College in Hyderabad.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi also came into cinema after studying medicine. She made her Kollywood debut as a heroine in the Sundar C-directed film Action.

Following this, Aishwarya Lekshmi, who acted in Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, gained pan-Indian attention by playing the role of Samudrakumari Poonguzhali in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She studied at Sree Narayana Medical College in Ernakulam.