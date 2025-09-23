DRI, Customs Operation Targets Luxury Car Tax Evasion, Actors And Others On Radar

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Sep 23 (IANS) In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, officials attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs have launched a nationwide operation, codenamed 'Numkhor', with Kerala emerging as a key focus area.

High-profile inspections are underway at 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Among the notable sites are the residences of actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, highlighting the operation's wide-ranging scope.

Also on the radar are high-profile people in Kerala.

Officials, however, though they reached the actors' homes, were unable to locate the suspected vehicles.

Customs officials, working closely with the Motor Vehicles Department, are also conducting thorough checks at prominent car showrooms across the state.

According to the officials, they will seize the vehicles, and notices will be served to those from whom the vehicles are seized and they will be asked to produce the relevant papers of the vehicles. Investigations have revealed that eight types of high-end vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, with taxes evaded.

The scheme involves first registering the vehicles in Himachal Pradesh before transporting them to various parts of India, with registration numbers often altered to conceal their origin.

Officials emphasised that while the homes of high-profile individuals have drawn attention, the operation is systematic and targets both showrooms and individual importers suspected of tax evasion.

Luxury vehicles, given their high market value, are particularly prone to such illegal practices, making rigorous inspections necessary.

Authorities indicated that the 'Numkhor' operation would continue in multiple phases, focusing on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.

The inclusion of celebrity residences in the inspections has attracted widespread media attention, but officials clarified that the operation is strictly procedural and part of a nationwide effort to safeguard revenue and enforce compliance.

By combining district-wide checks, coordination with state agencies, and scrutiny of high-value imports, the operation reflects the government's determination to prevent sophisticated tax evasion in the luxury automobile sector, while sending a clear message that no importer is beyond the reach of law.