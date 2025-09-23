Saudi Arabia Celebrates Its 95Th Nat'l Day With Vision, Pride, Progress
By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA)- Saudi Arabia celeberates on Tuesday its 95th National Day, commemorating the historic unification by King Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 1932.
"Pride in Our Nature" is the theme and visual idenitity that was unveiled eariler by Turki Al-Sheikh, the theme reflects the people's pride in their values and loyalty, as well as their determination to transform their country into a global benchmark across various fields.
As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has achieved remarkable strides, raising its economic standing regionally and globally, among its most prominent gains are reducing dependence on oil revenues, with non-oil exports increasing by 17.8 percent to USD 84 billion, while tourism revenues surpassed USD 44 billion, contributing over four percent to GDP. The country aims to attract 70 million international tourists annually by 2025.
Saudi Arabia has also invested USD 8 billion in solar and wind projects, adding a capacity of nearly 15 gigawatts, as well as launching a joint venture with Foxconn Interconnect to build an Electric Vehicle (EV) factory, targeting annual production of 30 percent of EVs sold locally by 2030.
Complementing these steps, Saudi Arabia launched its first Arabic-language chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), designed to develop national capabilities in AI and the digital economy.
Achievements also span culture, education, and innovation, with the country climbing in global innovation rankings and Saudi students excelling internationally. Parallel efforts in tourism, entertainment, and quality-of-life projects continue to improve living standards, reflecting tangible progress in public services. (end)
