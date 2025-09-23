CIPS Celebrates Saudi National Day With Expanded Engagement Across The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Theis marking Saudi Arabia's National Day by highlighting athis September. These engagements reflect Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation under Vision 2030 and CIPS' commitment to developing world-class procurement and supply chain capability.

Over the past weeks, CIPS has deepened its engagement in Saudi Arabia through a series of impactful gatherings. In Jeddah earlier this month, theevent brought together senior practitioners and industry leaders to explore the latest trends, global best practices and professional pathways.

A week later in Riyadh, theprogramme created a unique, small-group forum for women professionals to gain tailored guidance on the journey to MCIPS, the globally recognised gold standard in procurement, and to connect with peers shaping the future of the profession.

This Saturday, CIPS will continue its programme in the Kingdom with an event in Dammam, further extending opportunities for professionals to engage directly with the Institute and strengthen their role in delivering Vision 2030.

CIPS is experiencing unprecedented growth in Saudi Arabia, with record numbers of professionals achieving Ethics certification and PEP awards. Two leading Saudi organisations were recognised at the recent, underlining the Kingdom's growing influence on the global procurement stage.

Another highlight was the Procurement Excellence Standard Award achieved by Diriyah Company, one of Saudi Arabia's most ambitious giga-projects and a cornerstone of Vision 2030. The certification ceremony, attended by Diriyah CEO Jerry Inzerillo alongside CIPS leaders, celebrated the company's commitment to procurement practices that are efficient, sustainable, transparent and globally benchmarked. This recognition reinforces procurement's role in enabling effective governance, innovation and long-term growth in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 programme is transforming the way organisations operate, with procurement and supply at the heart of this change. Through our growing calendar of events and qualifications, CIPS is proud to support professionals in the Kingdom as they build the skills, standards and leadership capabilities needed to drive sustainable growth and competitiveness.”

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for procurement knowledge and capability across Saudi Arabia. The engagement at our recent events in Jeddah and Riyadh shows how professionals are embracing the opportunity to develop their careers and contribute to the Kingdom's transformation journey. CIPS is committed to being a long-term partner in building procurement excellence, empowering Saudi talent and supporting Vision 2030.”

With more in-person and online engagements planned in the coming months, CIPS is reinforcing its role as the trusted professional body for procurement in Saudi Arabia, offering globally recognised qualifications, practical learning opportunities, and access to a powerful network of peers and experts.