Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price


2025-09-23 02:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.07, or 0.1 percent, on September 22 from the previous level to $69.46 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went down by $0.07, or 0.1 percent, to $67.92 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.28, or 0.5 percent, to $55.62 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a dip of $0.2, or 0.3 percent, to $66.75 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

