Enemies Strike Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery At Night, Injuring 19-Year-Old Man

According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook .

Lysak stated that Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and heavy artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovske were hit. A 19-year-old man was injured. He is receiving the necessary assistance.

In addition, a private house caught fire. In total, three houses were damaged.

The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. An enterprise was affected.

The enemy fired artillery at the Zelenodolsk community in the district. A fire broke out in a house.

In the Synelnykove district, fires broke out as a result of drone attacks. A private house, a farm building, and a farm were on fire.

Lysak reported that Air Defense Forces destroyed 10 Russian drones in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of September 22, the Russians attacked the Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were injured.