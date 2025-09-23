Baku Hosts Second Day Of 1St Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025) has officially begun in Baku, Azernews reports.

The forum is organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with strategic partnership from the European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), and media and organizational support from Euronews and Sea Breeze. The event brings together government officials, business leaders, and international investors.

Like the first day, today's sessions are marked by significant energy and engagement. Key discussions focus on strategic investment, financing, education, healthcare, and the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, attracting considerable attention. Panel sessions on day two cover a wide array of topics, including public-private partnerships, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and digital health, agriculture and agribusiness, the food industry, industrialization, small and medium-sized enterprises, the green transition, and more. The forum also features thematic discussions and an exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan's investment opportunities and potential.

In addition, a series of agreements are scheduled to be signed during the forum.

The overarching aim of AIIF 2025 is to strengthen partnerships on concrete projects between Azerbaijan-strategically located at the crossroads of East and West, North and South-and regional countries, improve mechanisms for mutually beneficial collaboration, and raise awareness of Azerbaijan's transparent and resilient economy, favorable business climate, strategic development priorities, broad investment opportunities, and key transport-logistics advantages.

More than 1,000 participants are attending the forum, including high-level officials from various countries, representatives of leading local and international companies and financial institutions, think tanks, business leaders, global investors, and media from Azerbaijan and abroad.