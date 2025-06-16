Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Minister Highlights Growing Practical Benefits Of Kazakhstan-China Partnership

2025-06-16 03:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16 . At this forum, we expect to sign 58 commercial agreements totaling more than $24 billion, representing concrete joint projects in strategically important sectors rather than mere intentions,” said Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, during the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

“These projects include the construction of modern industrial facilities, the development of processing infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced agricultural and digital technologies. Kazakhstan is ready to become not only a consumer market but also a production platform for the entire region,” Kuantyrov emphasized.

“We are creating favorable conditions for mutual investments-clear rules, capital protection, and proactive government support at all stages,” he added.

The deputy minister articulated that the execution of the strategic accords substantiates the escalating tangible advantages of synergistic collaboration between Kazakhstan and China.

