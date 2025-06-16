Deputy Minister Highlights Growing Practical Benefits Of Kazakhstan-China Partnership
“These projects include the construction of modern industrial facilities, the development of processing infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced agricultural and digital technologies. Kazakhstan is ready to become not only a consumer market but also a production platform for the entire region,” Kuantyrov emphasized.
“We are creating favorable conditions for mutual investments-clear rules, capital protection, and proactive government support at all stages,” he added.
The deputy minister articulated that the execution of the strategic accords substantiates the escalating tangible advantages of synergistic collaboration between Kazakhstan and China.
