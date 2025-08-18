Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump wants trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky


2025-08-18 07:53:39
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he intends to hold a three-way meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately after his upcoming summit with Putin in Alaska, as part of efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking after what he described as a “very good” call with European leaders, including Zelensky, Trump said, “If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one” — referring to a potential trilateral meeting with both leaders.

The announcement comes as Russian forces achieved their largest advance into Ukraine in over a year, fueling concerns among Kyiv and its allies that Trump and Putin could strike a deal requiring painful concessions from Ukraine. Zelensky, who has not been invited to the Anchorage summit, has urged Trump to press for a ceasefire alongside European leaders and NATO officials.

Trump, who campaigned on ending the war within his first day in office, has so far struggled to deliver progress. He previously threatened secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners but failed to act by his own deadline.

The president warned that a trilateral meeting would not happen if he felt Putin was acting dishonestly, saying, “There may be no second meeting” if the first does not produce meaningful answers.

Meanwhile, Zelensky met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and joined European leaders in a call with Trump, stressing unity against Moscow. Trump reiterated that Russia would face “severe consequences” if it failed to halt its offensive.

