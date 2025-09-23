Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 1,010 More Soldiers, Two Planes, And Helicopter In War Against Ukraine

2025-09-23 01:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that this data is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army also lost 11,199 (+5) tanks, 23,282 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 33,052 (+53) artillery systems, 1,495 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 (+0) air defense systems, 424 (+2) aircraft, 345 (+1) helicopters, 62,486 (+485) tactical UAVs, 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 62,486 (+123) vehicles and tankers, 3,969 (+0) special equipment.



The data is being verified.

Read also: For second night, Zaporizhzhia subjected to massive strikes on infrastructure and residential buildings

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the "Prymary" Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine burned two Russian Be-12 Chayka amphibious anti-submarine aircraft in Crimea and destroyed a Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter.

MENAFN23092025000193011044ID1110097339

