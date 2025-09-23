Russian Army Loses 1,010 More Soldiers, Two Planes, And Helicopter In War Against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the "Prymary" Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine burned two Russian Be-12 Chayka amphibious anti-submarine aircraft in Crimea and destroyed a Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter.

