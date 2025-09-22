Bidets Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bidets Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Bidets Market Growth Forecast : What To Expect By 2025?

In the previous years, the bidets market has experienced a significant expansion. The market worth is expected to increase from $28.62 billion in 2024 to $30.29 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historic growth can be essentially credited to the grow of public consciousness about personal hygiene and related health benefits, enhanced environmental concerns reducing the use of toilet paper, increased acceptance of intelligent home technologies, extension of online trading platforms, a higher focus on luxury and comfort in bathrooms, and pandemic-induced emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation.

The market for bidets is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, anticipated to reach $38.8 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Several factors contribute to this growth forecasted over the forthcoming years, including ongoing advancements in smart bidet technology, the increase in urban living, higher disposable income, broader acceptance and normalization of using bidets in western markets, enriched educational and promotional efforts about the advantages of bidets, introducing more affordable and flexible options in product lines, policies from the government encouraging water conservation and sustainability, and venturing into emerging markets where the standard of living is increasing. Significant trends projected during this period comprise an escalated usage of IoT-enabled bidets incorporating advanced features such as remote control, health monitoring, and customizable settings, the creation of bidets that save water, the introduction of ergonomic designs with additions such as heated seats and air dryers for user convenience and comfort, the unveiling of more economically friendly models, and tailored bidet features to cater to individuals' unique preferences and requirements.

Download a free sample of the bidets market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Bidets Market?

The projected growth of the bidets market is being fueled by the growing elderly population. Individuals aged 65 years and above who often have age-specific health concerns make up the elderly population. This population segment is growing due to improvements in healthcare, which have led to increased life expectancy and lower birth rates globally. Bidets provide a comfortable and highly hygienic alternative to traditional toilet paper, which is particularly beneficial for those with health issues or reduced mobility. For example, the World Health Organization, a health agency based in Switzerland, reported in October 2022 that the worldwide population of individuals aged 60 and above is predicted to increase drastically, from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030, and to 2.1 billion by 2050. Similarly, the number of people aged 80 and above is expected to triple by 2050, totalling 426 million. Therefore, the growing elderly population is a key factor in the expansion of the bidets market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Bidets Market?

Major players in the Bidets include:

. Panasonic Corporation

. LIXIL Corporation

. Kohler Co

. Toto Ltd.

. Geberit International AG

. ROCA Group

. Villeroy & Boch AG

. Boss Bidet

. Duravit AG

. Bemis Manufacturing Co.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Bidets Market?

Leading enterprises in the bidets market are introducing innovative toilet systems, like the 360° self-clean mode, to improve cleanliness and comfort. This 360° self-clean mode feature found in some models utilizes a meticulous cleaning process to ensure every part and section are rigorously cleaned. For example, in July 2022, the company LUXE Bidet, a bidet provider from the US, unveiled their next-generation NEO Plus range. This fresh lineup highlights patented technologies designed to boost the user experience and cleanliness. The new additions to the range, namely the NEO 120 Plus, NEO 185 Plus, and NEO 320 Plus, have high-end features like a 360° self-clean mode that concurrently washes both the nozzle and the guard gate. Their EZ-Lift design makes it simple to remove the bidet for a thorough toilet bowl cleaning, setting it apart from conventional models. Furthermore, the NEO Plus series features a quicker slide-in installation for enhanced convenience.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Bidets Market Growth

The bidetsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ceramic Bidets, Over The Rim Bidets, Toilet Seat Bidets, Handheld Bidets, Portable Bidets, Other Types

2) By Category: Electronic, Manual

3) By Distribution Channel: Stores-Based, Non-Store-Based

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Ceramic Bidets: Standalone Ceramic Bidets, Integrated Ceramic Bidets (Combined With Toilets), Wall-Mounted Ceramic Bidets

2) By Over The Rim Bidets: Non-electric Over The Rim Bidets, Electric Over The Rim Bidets

3) By Toilet Seat Bidets: Electric Toilet Seat Bidets, Non-Electric Toilet Seat Bidets, Heated Toilet Seat Bidets, Bidet Toilet Seats With Remote Control

4) By Handheld Bidets: Handheld Sprayer Bidets, Manual Handheld Bidet Sprayers, Adjustable Pressure Handheld Bidets

5) By Portable Bidets: Battery-Operated Portable Bidets, Manual Portable Bidets, Travel Bidets With Rechargeable Features

6) By Other Types: Smart Bidets, Integrated Smart Toilet Bidets, Combination Shower And Bidet Systems

View the full bidets market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bidets Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the bidets market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid expansion in the ensuing period. The bidets market report takes into consideration regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bidets Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2025



Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2025



Autonomous Forklift Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.