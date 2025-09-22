The Second Chu Culture Festival Opens In Jingzhou, China

MENAFN - GetNews) On the evening of September 20, the opening ceremony of the Second Chu Culture Festival was held in Jingzhou, China. The event was guided by the China Public Diplomacy Association, the China Federation of Cultural Promotion, and the Cultural Communication Committee of the China Cultural Management Association, hosted by the CPC Jingzhou Municipal Committee and the Jingzhou Municipal People's Government, and organized by Hubei Radio and Television Station.







Cultural scholars from home and abroad, diplomats from multiple countries stationed in China, international youth representatives, elite Chu entrepreneurs, figures from the literary and art circles, and Jingzhou citizens gathered together for a grand Chu culture celebration that bridged the ancient and the modern, blending China and the world.

As an important component of the long-standing Chinese civilization, Jingchu culture holds a crucial place in its historical development. The Second Chu Culture Festival, themed“Let the World See Chu Culture”, seeks to vividly showcase the Yangtze River civilization through the inheritance and innovation of Chu culture. The festival aims to propel Jingchu culture“beyond its circle and across the seas,” enabling more people to appreciate the unique charm of Chinese and Yangtze River civilizations, to understand“Why Jingchu?” and“Why China?” through the glory of history and the reflection across millennia.

The opening ceremony took Chu lacquerware, bamboo slips, and Chu embroidery as narrative threads, unfolding in three chapters:“Beautiful Jingzhou, Waiting in Lacquer”,“History on the Slips, Understanding China”, and“Splendid Rivers and Mountains, Robes of Unity.” These showcased three iconic cultural treasures from the land of Chu.

The ceremony began with the Chu-style welcoming song-and-dance performance“Arrival of the Phoenix”, recreating the grandeur of ancient Chu welcoming rituals with graceful ceremonies and elegant dances. On the large stage screen, phoenix feathers extended toward the audience, and light and shadow evoked the majestic vision of“A phoenix sings over Chu, soaring across the heavens.”

Three unique“treasures” were unveiled, integrating national-level cultural relics with modern technology to interpret the profound legacy of Chu culture.







The first treasure, the painted wooden lacquer artifact Toad-Base Phoenix Bird with Feathered Man, made a stunning debut. Aerospace film director Zhu Yiran, polar explorer He Pengfei, and aerospace new-material researcher Cao Genyang each took the stage to share insights inspired by this relic-through film clips, polar experiences, and even a“stone-carved moon flag.” In their narratives, the Chu artifact became a living cultural messenger, breathing romance and grandeur.

The second treasure, the Chu bamboo slips, was equally awe-inspiring. Renowned cultural scholar Xiong Zhaozheng, appearing as a“Guardian of Yangtze Culture,” explained that“The Chu slips are a cultural gene living in the present.” He called upon future generations to“continue writing the archive.” Then, Zhang Han, a young Jingzhou-born dancer, performed the martial arts piece“One Slip, A Thousand Years”, using a blend of strength and grace to bring Chu script to life and demonstrate the contemporary inheritance of cultural bloodlines.

The third treasure focused on the artistry of Chu embroidery. Jingzhou-born actress and Chu culture ambassador Zeng Li warmly introduced Chu silk in her local dialect:“It is light, as light as cicada wings; it is heavy, carrying over two thousand years of time.” Following this, the Warring States robe showcase“Splendid Rivers and Mountains” featured exquisitely recreated Chu garments, allowing the audience to travel back in time to experience Chu people's aesthetic wisdom and lifestyle beauty.

The opening ceremony also carried strong international elements. A launch event titled“Latin America and the Caribbean Delegation in Jingzhou” was held, where representatives from 16 countries jointly raised a symbolic key of friendship and cooperation to unlock Jingzhou's ancient yet modern charm. During the festival, they will experience the deep fusion of“Jingchu Spirit” and“Latin American Passion.”







Another highlight was the flag presentation ceremony for the“First International Youth Yangtze Journey.” Guests from China and abroad presented flags to outstanding young representatives from 13 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, and Hungary, who will embark on a journey from Jingzhou along the Yangtze River to better understand China.

The entire opening ceremony was a visual and auditory feast. The opening dance“Arrival of the Phoenix” showcased the beauty of Eastern etiquette through grand Chu-style rituals;“The Spirit of Lacquer” expressed the elegance of lacquerware through graceful movements; and the mass recitation“Echoes of Millennia” resounded with powerful voices that stirred hearts.







In the finale, inspired by the camel-rider lamp-an iconic artifact symbolizing Chu people's external exchanges-Chinese and international guests together lit the“Lamp of Inheritance,” the“Lamp of Friendship,” the“Lamp of Peace,” and the“Lamp of Civilization,” symbolizing mutual learning and everlasting friendship. The closing performance“Let the World See” brought the atmosphere to its peak, conveying Jingzhou's firm confidence in connecting the world through culture and opening the future through innovation.

During the festival, eight major themed sections with more than 20 activities will be held, covering cultural exchange, academic seminars, public performances, and business cooperation. Highlights include the“Chu Merchants Homecoming and Jingzhou 2025 Chu Business Conference & Major Project Signing,” the CCTV“Bosom Friends Hubei · Chu Charm Jingzhou” Autumn Concert, the“Most Beautiful Warring States Robe Travel Photography Season” awards, the“Yijing Jing'en Intangible Heritage Exhibition and Performance,” and the“Brilliant Yangtze” Eastern Zhou Archaeology Exhibition. These events will present Jingzhou's deep historical heritage and modern vitality to the world.







By gathering momentum through the festival, leveraging it as a bridge, empowering development, and benefiting the people, Jingzhou is focusing on building a strong regional hub. Through the festival as a breakthrough point, the city promotes the study, interpretation, and dissemination of Chu culture, continually advancing its protection, inheritance, and global reach. Jingzhou is committed to becoming an authoritative center for interpreting Chu culture in the new era, a stage for immersive experiences, a hub of activities, and a destination for cultural tourism-enhancing its cultural influence and contributing strong momentum to“building a pioneering area and being a vanguard.”