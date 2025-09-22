New Crime Thriller The Cutting Room Launches As Second Installment In Gary Powell's DI Mcnally & DS Frost Series

The Cutting Room by Gary Powell

From Courtroom Acquittal to the Darkest Corners of London's Underground - The Second DI McNally & DS Frost Thriller

UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the author of Mind the Killer comes a darker, deadlier case for DI Ryan McNally and DS Marcia Frost. In The Cutting Room, retired detective and crime historian Gary Powell takes readers from a high-stakes courtroom drama to the chilling corridors of London's transport system, where a killer known only as“The Butcher” is making meticulous plans - and body parts are turning up in unexpected places.Fresh from clearing his name in court, DI McNally is thrust back into service when a sports bag in Liverpool Street's left-luggage office is found to contain a severed human arm, wrapped in clingfilm, the wedding ring still on the finger. The trail leads him and Frost into a tangled web of revenge plots, old enemies, and the ghosts of cases past.Meanwhile, in the shadows of the city, the Butcher waits for his victim. A disgraced ex-thief wants payback. And a private investigator's routine missing-person job could put him squarely in a killer's sights. Every thread draws tighter toward a violent reckoning - one that could cost McNally everything.With his trademark insider knowledge from 33 years with the British Transport Police, Powell delivers a thriller steeped in authenticity, populated with characters whose lives collide in ways neither they nor the reader will see coming.The Cutting Room' is now available on Amazon.About the AuthorGary Powell is a former London detective with the British Transport Police, retiring after thirty-three years of service. A public speaker on Britain's criminal history and a guide at St Paul's Cathedral, he has written extensively on true crime, including Death in Disguise, Death Diary, and Convicted. The Cutting Room is the second novel in his DI McNally & DS Frost series, following Mind the Killer. Powell now lives in North Norfolk with his wife, Karen.

Gary Powell

The Cutting Room

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.