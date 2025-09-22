$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sophie M Phillips

2025-09-22 03:11:21
  • Post-Doctoral Associate, School of Occupational Therapy, Western University
Dr. Sophie Phillips is a Post-Doctoral Associate in the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab in the School of Occupational Therapy at Western University. Dr. Phillips' research primarily focuses on 24-hour movement behaviour (physical activity, sedentary behaviour, sleep) of young children, including to determine the most appropriate ways of measuring these behaviours, exploring associations between the behaviours with health and developmental outcomes, and examining the effectiveness of interventions to promote healthy movement and development.

  • –present Post-Doctoral Associate, Western University
  • 2023 Durham University, UK., PhD / Public Health

