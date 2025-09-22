Sophie M Phillips

Dr. Sophie Phillips is a Post-Doctoral Associate in the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab in the School of Occupational Therapy at Western University. Dr. Phillips' research primarily focuses on 24-hour movement behaviour (physical activity, sedentary behaviour, sleep) of young children, including to determine the most appropriate ways of measuring these behaviours, exploring associations between the behaviours with health and developmental outcomes, and examining the effectiveness of interventions to promote healthy movement and development.

