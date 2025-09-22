Peter Coppola

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
2025-09-22
  • Visiting Researcher, Cambridge Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
My research focuses on the neuroscience of consciousness and the dynamics of brain networks. I also have strong interests in philosophy and neuropsychology, and I am about to begin training in clinical psychology.

Most of my work focuses on network dynamics, graph theory and consciousness. I am very interested in neurological and neuropsychological cases and what these can tell us regarding consciousness. I intend to investigate how the neuroscience of consciousness can be integrated in clinical psychological practice and ethics.

  • –present Visiting Researcher, University of Cambridge
  • 2023 University of Cambridge , PhD in Clinical Neurosciences

