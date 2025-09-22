Adaikala Antonysunil

Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry, School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University

Dr Antonysunil after her Master's degree in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Madras, India, did her PhD (2006) in the field of diabetes at Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, India. Her PhD focused on one of the large epidemiologic study (Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study - CURES), involving a representative population of Chennai, India to elucidate oxidative damage in diabetes by analyzing biomarkers and mechanistic investigations.

For her post-doctoral-fellowship, she moved to University of Essex, UK (2006) to continue the research in Diabetes related complications and subsequently to the University of Warwick (2007), where she developed a method to analyze protein oxidation biomarkers by liquid-chromatography-mass-spectrometry (LCMS) and B-vitamins by high-performance-liquid-chromatography (HPLC). In 2010, following her analytical expertise in both diabetes complications and nutritional biomarkers, she moved into an area of research on the investigation of gene-nutrient interactions on metabolic- and cardiovascular disease- related outcomes in delineating the potential epigenetic mechanisms of the micronutrient (vitamin B12) in lipid metabolism and cardiovascular risk.

She investigated the role of B12 in cord blood and type 2 diabetes patients and the epigenetic effects of B12 in regulation of lipid metabolism in human adipocytes. These novel findings led her to investigate the potential mechanisms of B12 on placenta through an Early Career Grant, awarded from the“Society for Endocrinology (2014)”. She also developed an assay for determination of one-carbon (1-C) metabolomics (LCMS) in a large cohort of 4750 multi-ethnic pregnant women (PRiDE study - MRC funded), to investigate the effects of early pregnancy B12 levels on the risk of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). This led her to secure a post-doctoral grant from“RoseTrees trust (2017)”to investigate the targeted 1-C metabolomics to predict GDM. In 2017, she joined the Nottingham Trent University.

She believes understanding the role of micronutrients on the health of the mother and their babies would offer novel opportunities to reduce the risk of metabolic disease in next generation.

–present Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry, School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University

