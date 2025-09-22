Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Expands Service Offerings To Include Dryer Vent Cleaning

World's Greenest Carpet Cleaner® enhances commitment to home safety.

- Jonathan Barnett, Founder & CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

DENVER, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning , the World's Greenest Carpet Cleaner®, is proud to announce the expansion of its service portfolio to now include professional dryer vent cleaning . This strategic move underscores Oxi Fresh's dedication to promoting the safety and efficiency of homes and businesses nationwide.

“Our mission has always been to provide top-tier cleaning solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of the families we serve,” said Jonathan Barnett, Founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning.“By introducing dryer vent cleaning services, we're taking a significant step toward offering more comprehensive solutions that address serious home safety and efficiency concerns.”

ADDRESSING GROWING INDUSTRY DEMANDS

The decision to diversify comes in response to increasing demand within the dryer vent cleaning industry.

According to Data Insights Market, the industry is projected to reach $1.5 billion in sales in 2025-while growing to an estimated $2.7 billion by 2033. This means the dryer vent cleaning market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of about 7% in the coming years.

ENHANCING EFFICIENCY AND PERFORMANCE

Maintaining a clean dryer vent comes with several benefits that make it a worthwhile task. First and foremost, it significantly reduces the risk of fire in your home. By regularly removing lint and debris to ensure adequate air flow, you can create a safer environment for your home and family. This simple maintenance step can help prevent devastating incidents and provide peace of mind.

Another benefit is the dryer's improved efficiency and performance. When the vent is clear, the dryer can expel hot air more effectively, reducing drying times. This means you'll spend less time doing laundry while using less energy, which can help you save on utility bills. An efficient dryer also experiences less wear and tear, extending its lifespan and preventing costly repairs.

UNLOCKING COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

“By adding dryer vent cleaning services to our portfolio of service offerings, we empower both new and existing franchisees to tap into this fast-growing, high-demand segment of home maintenance,” said Barnett.“These services can not only boost your dryer's performance and reduce fire hazards-thanks to thorough removal of dust, lint, and other debris-but also help customers save on energy costs and prolong their dryer's lifespan.”

Leveraging established branding, scheduling infrastructure, and CRM tools already perfected by Oxi Fresh, franchisees can launch quickly and efficiently into this new market, which complements carpet cleaning well. This cross-selling capability has the potential to boost average job value and foster recurring revenue opportunities through bundled maintenance packages-creating stronger businesses from day one.

Moreover, offering this essential service enhances competitive differentiation and customer trust, aligning with growing homeowner emphasis on appliance efficiency, at-home safety, and preventative care.

Michael Misetic

OVERTIME PR

+ 17736809023

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.