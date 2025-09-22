David Waite Joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management As Vice President & Financial Advisor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- David Waite, Vice President, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that David Waite has joined their practice as a Vice President & Financial Advisor.

Troy Elser, Seventy2 Capital's Managing Director, Hunt Valley said,“We are thrilled to welcome David into our office! His extensive experience in financial services will make him a great addition to our team. He will be working closely with our Senior Portfolio Manager, George Hocker and we are excited to see the impact David will have on Seventy2 Capital.”

David Waite's focus is working with investors to create customized solutions for each individual client that meets their needs and incorporating strategies that the clients are comfortable with. He specializes in working with individuals and small businesses, specifically those getting ready for retirement or already retired. Throughout his nearly forty years of experience in financial services, David has become proficient as a portfolio manager and tasks related to money movement and management.

When asked what excites him about being at Seventy2 Capital, David said,“I'm excited to be joining Seventy2 Capital because this allows me to collaborate with like-minded advisors as well as continue to work individually with clients on a robust platform and enhance support to continue the extensive service I provide.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client's goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024. For more information please visit .

2025 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2024 – Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons).The Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year's size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

