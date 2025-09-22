RXSIGHT FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Urges RXST To Contact The Firm Regarding Class Action Lawsuit

If you purchased or acquired securities in RxSight between November 7, 2024 and July 8, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:RXST) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight securities between November 7, 2024 and July 8, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until September 22, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:



The RxSight class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RxSight was experiencing“adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (ii) defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight's products; and (iii) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

The RxSight class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 8, 2025, RxSight reported preliminary second quarter of 2025 financial results, revealing significant declines in Light Delivery Device (“LDD”) sales, LAL utilization, and overall revenue. RxSight also lowered its full year 2025 guidance by approximately $42.5 million at the midpoint, and RxSight's CEO, defendant Ronald Kurtz, disclosed that“[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall,” according to the complaint. The RxSight class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of RxSight stock fell nearly 38%.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

