Digital Infrastructure Technology Research Report 2025: Drivers And Challenges, Patenting Activity, Leading Enterprise And Startup/University Innovators, And Current Landscape
Digital infrastructure is entering a new era, with innovations that are making cloud and data centers more automated, resilient, and secure. The report explores automated cloud rollouts, dynamic API data management, automated big data mining, data center cooling systems, distributed RAID drives, and dynamic data masking.
Each innovation addresses critical challenges in deployment efficiency, real-time data integration, advanced analytics, sustainable operations, storage resilience, and data security. Using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights tool, the report highlights the drivers, challenges, and applications shaping the performance of digital infrastructure. It also provides patent activity insights, leading innovators, and strategic guidance, equipping stakeholders to anticipate disruption, make informed investments, and seize opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital landscape
These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Scope
- Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the data centers theme High-impact innovations are ranked in the data centers theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Latest innovations in Data Centers theme: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the Data Centers theme and high-impact innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details
3. Deep dive into six prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape
4. Tech Foresights Methodology
5. Glossary
6. Further Reading
Companies Featured
- Intel Alphabet NVIDIA IBM Baidu Amazon Microsoft Arnouse Digital Devices Honeywell Global Foundries Suzhou University of Science and Technology The Research Foundation for the State University of New York Tsinghua University Dalian University of Technology Vapor IO Rockwell Automation FusionLayer Google Cloud ScaleOps Rino Diversified CircleCI Pure Storage Dell Samsung Micron Technology Western Digital Vmware Seagate Weka Vast Data Cohesity Institut Mines-Telecom Hebei University of Technology Beijing Memblaze Technology Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute Western Digital Highpoint Graid OWC Tencent Sophos Apple Snap Bank of America Digimarc Mapped Tempus Labs Included Health Arthur AI Falkonry Tongji University Wuhan University Sirona Medical Xidian University Acuity Knowledge Partners Werber Keboola delphai iconect Everest discovery Oracle Salesforce Cisco Aurora Labs Instabase Hangzhou Qulian Technology Talkdesk Taplytics Agricultural Bank of China Haier China Southern Power Grid WeBank State Grid Corporation of China Lumen Technologies SK Square JPMorgan Chase Juniper Networks Toshiba Aras Kharon Gravitee Kong Workato Mistral Hitachi NTT Group Sony Group Canon China Mobile Communications Group China Telecom Huakong TsingJiao Information Science Nanjing University Cerebri AI Beijing Institute of Technology Hexaware Albula Accelerin Five Tran Mind Dymium Automation Anywhere
