Digital Infrastructure Technology Research Report 2025: Drivers And Challenges, Patenting Activity, Leading Enterprise And Startup/University Innovators, And Current Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital infrastructure offers growth opportunities through innovations like automated cloud rollouts, dynamic API management, and data security. These technologies enhance deployment, analytics, and sustainability, helping stakeholders make strategic investment decisions in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Infrastructure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Digital infrastructure is entering a new era, with innovations that are making cloud and data centers more automated, resilient, and secure. The report explores automated cloud rollouts, dynamic API data management, automated big data mining, data center cooling systems, distributed RAID drives, and dynamic data masking.

Each innovation addresses critical challenges in deployment efficiency, real-time data integration, advanced analytics, sustainable operations, storage resilience, and data security. Using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights tool, the report highlights the drivers, challenges, and applications shaping the performance of digital infrastructure. It also provides patent activity insights, leading innovators, and strategic guidance, equipping stakeholders to anticipate disruption, make informed investments, and seize opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital landscape

These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Scope



Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the data centers theme

High-impact innovations are ranked in the data centers theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Latest innovations in Data Centers theme: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the Data Centers theme and high-impact innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details

3. Deep dive into six prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape

4. Tech Foresights Methodology

5. Glossary

6. Further Reading

Companies Featured



Intel

Alphabet

NVIDIA

IBM

Baidu

Amazon

Microsoft

Arnouse Digital Devices

Honeywell

Global Foundries

Suzhou University of Science and Technology

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York

Tsinghua University

Dalian University of Technology

Vapor IO

Rockwell Automation

FusionLayer

Google Cloud

ScaleOps

Rino

Diversified

CircleCI

Pure Storage

Dell

Samsung

Micron Technology

Western Digital

Vmware

Seagate

Weka

Vast Data

Cohesity

Institut Mines-Telecom

Hebei University of Technology

Beijing Memblaze Technology

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute

Western Digital

Highpoint

Graid

OWC

Tencent

Sophos

Apple

Snap

Bank of America

Digimarc

Mapped

Tempus Labs

Included Health

Arthur AI

Falkonry

Tongji University

Wuhan University

Sirona Medical

Xidian University

Acuity Knowledge Partners

Werber

Keboola

delphai

iconect

Everest discovery

Oracle

Salesforce

Cisco

Aurora Labs

Instabase

Hangzhou Qulian Technology

Talkdesk

Taplytics

Agricultural Bank of China

Haier

China Southern Power Grid

WeBank

State Grid Corporation of China

Lumen Technologies

SK Square

JPMorgan Chase

Juniper Networks

Toshiba

Aras

Kharon

Gravitee

Kong

Workato

Mistral

Hitachi

NTT Group

Sony Group

Canon

China Mobile Communications Group

China Telecom

Huakong TsingJiao Information Science

Nanjing University

Cerebri AI

Beijing Institute of Technology

Hexaware

Albula

Accelerin

Five Tran

Mind

Dymium Automation Anywhere

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900