Frozen Vegetables Market Size To Worth USD 97.35 Billion By 2034, Driven By Convenience And IQF Innovations

Impact of AI in the Frozen Vegetables Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the frozen vegetables market by improving quality, efficiency, and responsiveness to consumer demand. In processing facilities, AI-powered computer vision systems are used to sort, grade, and inspect vegetables with high precision, detecting defects, discoloration, or foreign matter faster and more accurately than manual methods. This ensures consistent product quality and compliance with food safety standards. Machine learning models also optimize freezing methods by analyzing temperature, humidity, and storage conditions, helping preserve texture, nutrients, and flavor while reducing energy consumption.
AI-driven demand forecasting predicts consumption trends based on seasonality, health preferences, and regional dietary habits, allowing manufacturers and retailers to better manage inventory and minimize waste. Logistics are further enhanced through AI-powered route optimization, ensuring that frozen vegetables reach stores and consumers while maintaining freshness and efficiency. On the consumer side, AI recommendation engines in e-commerce platforms personalize product suggestions, while sentiment analysis of reviews and social media helps companies adapt product offerings to preferences such as organic, non-GMO, or ready-to-cook options.
Recent Developments in the Frozen Vegetables Market
- In June 2025 , Conagra Brands, one of North America's leading branded food companies, launched 50 new frozen foods in June 2025. The launch line involved single-serve and multi-serve meals, vegetable side dishes, gluten-free, and plant-based meals. ( Source - ) In May 2025 , OMD Create and Good Food collaborated to introduce Birds Eye Deli's new premium frozen vegetable range. The main aim of the launch was to provide a premium dining experience to inspire Australians to enhance their midweek meals with the perfect amalgamation of flavors with convenience. ( Source - ) In Aug 2025 - Greenyard announced a €50 million investment in a new IQF production line in Belgium, expanding annual capacity by 20% to meet European retail demand.
Frozen Vegetables Market Dynamics
What Are the Growth Drivers of the Frozen Vegetables Market?
Multiple health benefits, intact nutrition, cost-effectiveness, easy preparation, time-saving, and an array of other advantageous points are the major growth drivers of the frozen vegetables market. Such vegetables are highly useful for consumers with a hectic schedule to allow them to cook a nutritious meal in less time. Advancements in freezing technology allow manufacturers to enhance the shelf life of frozen vegetables, and allow consumers to store them for a longer time. Such factors help the frozen vegetables market grow in the foreseeable period.
How Is Improper Supply Chain Management Hampering Growth in the Frozen Vegetables Market?
Issues such as temperature fluctuations, seasonal fluctuations, and logistical problems are some of the major factors obstructing the growth of the frozen vegetables market. Such issues cease the timely delivery of frozen vegetables to the market, further leading to hiked prices of the products available and various other issues faced by the consumer.
How Is a Growing Number of Health-Conscious Consumers Helping the Growth of the Frozen Vegetables Market?
A growing population of consumers with a health-conscious attitude is helping the growth of the frozen vegetables market in the foreseeable future. Such consumers prefer frozen foods and snacks as they help them to maintain their nutritional levels of the body without any compromise in the taste and texture of food options. It is also a cost-effective and time-saving option, further fueling the market's growth. Collaboration in existing companies and innovation to improve the effectiveness of frozen products are some of the major factors to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Frozen Vegetables Market Regional Analysis
Europe Led the Frozen Vegetables Market in 2024
Increased imports and import prices are the major factors for the growth of the frozen vegetables market in Europe. The growing population of vegetarians and vegans in the region, leading to high demand for a plant-based diet, is also a major market growth factor. High demand for organic, fresh, and frozen fruits and vegetables, cost-effective and time-saving options, also leads to the growth of the market in the region.
Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high demand for frozen vegetables in the region, leading to the growth of the frozen vegetables market. Major Asian countries such as Singapore rely on imports of fruits and vegetables for the growing population. Hence, it has a major role in the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the growing population of vegetarians and vegans, high demand for frozen meal prep kits, and high demand for convenient food and snack options, are also aiding the growth of the market.
Frozen Vegetables Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 6.1%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 53.85 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 57.13 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 97.35 Billion
|Dominated Region
|Europe
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Frozen Vegetables Market Segmental Analysis
Vegetable Types Analysis
The single-vegetable segment led the frozen vegetables market in 2024 due to the multiple benefits of the product category. Fresh and frozen vegetables are easy to use, convenient, and time-saving for consumers with hectic schedules, allowing them to prepare meals in less time and maintain their nutritional levels as well. Vegetables and fruits are essential for overall good health, lowering the chances of cancer, stroke, diabetes, and obesity. Hence, consumers on a weight loss spree also help the growth of the market due to high demand for fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.
The mixed vegetables segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as the segment highlights the consumption of different types of vegetables along with leafy vegetables. Such green and cruciferous vegetables are high in fiber, minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and various other essential nutrients. Leafy vegetables are also a good source of beta-carotene, which helps to lower the chances of cancer, further aiding the growth of the frozen vegetables market.
Freezing Technique Analysis
The individual quick freezing (IQF) segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2024 and is expected to retain its market position in the foreseeable period as well. The market also observes growth due to high demand for the IQF technique to store cut and diced vegetables, fruits, and seafood to enhance their shelf life. Such options are in high demand for the industrial sector as well, further helpful for the growth of the market.
The cryogenic freezing segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as the technique highlights the importance of maintaining a constant temperature, further fueling the growth of the frozen vegetables market. It helps to enhance the shelf life of vegetables and fruits, meat, and various other food products. The segment also aids cost-effectiveness, environmental stability, and maintains sustainability as well.
End User Analysis
The foodservice sector (B2B) segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2024 due to the reach of a wider range of audience. The segment also highlights the importance of cost-efficiency, lower sales costs, and automation. The segment focuses on expanding its customer base, profit margins, and efficiency, further fueling the growth of the market.
The household consumers (B2C) segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period because the segment focuses on the profits made by the household segment, which is helpful for the practical growth of the market. High margins, lower waste, and improved efficiency are other factors helping the segment grow, further fueling the growth of the frozen vegetables market.
Distribution Channel Analysis
The foodservice and B2B channels segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2024 as the segment helps to reach a wider audience, enhances the sales and visibility of the market, further fueling its growth. Hence, the segment aided in the growth of the market. The segment also enhances the chances of cross-sell opportunities, further fueling the market's growth.
The retail channels segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment highlights the importance of enhanced shelf life of food products, cost effectiveness, intact nutritional value of frozen vegetables, and their maintained taste and texture. The segment also enhances the importance of cost-effectiveness and lower wastage, which is helpful for the growth of the frozen vegetables market in the foreseeable period.
Top Companies in the Frozen Vegetables Market:
- Ardo Group – A leading European supplier of frozen vegetables, herbs, and fruits with a strong global export presence. Bonduelle Group – French multinational specializing in canned and frozen vegetables with a focus on healthy and sustainable solutions. Birds Eye Foods, Inc. – Iconic U.S. frozen food brand known for peas, corn, and vegetable-based meal solutions. McCain Foods Limited – Canadian giant best known for frozen potato products, also active in vegetable-based frozen foods. Simplot Company – U.S.-based agribusiness offering frozen potatoes, vegetables, and farm-to-table food solutions. Greenyard – Belgium-based company producing frozen, fresh, and prepared vegetable products for retail and foodservice. Pinnacle Foods (Birds Eye) – Former U.S. packaged foods company (acquired by Conagra) with Birds Eye as its flagship frozen vegetable brand. AGRANA Group – Austrian producer of fruit preparations and frozen fruits/vegetables for industrial and retail applications. Iceland Foods Ltd. – UK retailer specializing in frozen foods, including private-label frozen vegetables. Crop's NV – Belgian company producing frozen vegetables, fruits, and ready-to-use vegetable mixes for global markets. ConAgra Foods – U.S. food giant with Birds Eye and Healthy Choice brands, offering extensive frozen vegetable lines. Lamb Weston – Known for frozen potato products, also offering vegetable blends and side dishes for retail and foodservice. Findus Sweden – Leading Scandinavian brand offering frozen vegetables, fish, and ready meals with a strong Nordic market presence. Gelagri Bretagne – French cooperative producing frozen vegetables under the Paysan Breton and other brands. General Mills Inc. – Global food company with some frozen vegetable offerings under Green Giant. Vivartia – Greek food group producing frozen vegetables and ready meals for Mediterranean cuisine markets. Pictsweet Farms – U.S. family-owned business focused on frozen vegetables and farm-fresh produce for retail.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Vegetable Type
Single Vegetables
- Peas Corn Green Beans Carrots Broccoli Cauliflower Okra Zucchini Mushrooms
Mixed Vegetables
- Stir-Fry Mix Soup Mix Asian Vegetable Mix Mediterranean Mix Corn-Carrot-Peas Blend Custom Vegetable Blends
Leafy Greens
- Spinach Kale Mustard Greens Collard Greens Swiss Chard
Root Vegetables
- Potatoes Carrots Beets Turnips Parsnips
Legumes
- Green Peas Edamame (young soybeans) Lima Beans Chickpeas Lentils
Others
- Artichokes Asparagus Bell Peppers Brussels Sprouts Leeks Onions
By Freezing Technique
- Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Blast Freezing Belt/Tunnel Freezing Cryogenic Freezing
By End User
- Household Consumers (B2C) Foodservice Sector (B2B) Restaurants Hotels Cafés Catering Services Food Processing Sector
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Channels (serving B2C) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Foodservice & B2B Channels (serving B2B) Foodservice Distributors B2B/Wholesale Distributors Institutional Supply (schools, hospitals, defence)
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
