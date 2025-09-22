AIM Immunotech Announces Publication Of Journal Article On The Positive Effect Of Ampligen And Interferon-Alpha On Tumor Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New peer-reviewed article appears in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the“Company”) today announced that the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) has published a new peer-reviewed article providing evidence of a positive combination effect of AIM's drug Ampligen and interferon-alpha on tumor growth and subsequent subject survival.

The paper concluded that the ability of systemic chemokine modulation to eliminate the PD-1-resistance of cold tumors indicates that intratumoral cytotoxic t-lymphocyte accumulation, rather than tumor immunogenicity, is the key factor limiting the therapeutic effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors. These data suggest a broad therapeutic potential of tumor microenvironment reprogramming strategies.

The article, titled "Synergy between TLR3-ligand and IFN-α in the transient sensitization of 'Cold' tumors to PD-1 blockade and the induction of systemic immunity ," was published in JITC on September 18.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“PSLRA”). Words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“continue,”“believe,”“potential,”“upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

...