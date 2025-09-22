The Marquie Group Enters Into Purchase Agreement With GETGOLF
Outgoing CEO Marc Angell stated,“Jeff Foster's exceptional experience in managing golf businesses makes him the ideal successor for TMGI. Shareholders will be pleased to know that, as part of this agreement, Jeff is bringing profitable ventures that are expected to propel the company forward for years to come. I am enthusiastic about supporting Jeff and his team as we realign the company's focus on the golf industry.”
Incoming CEO Jeff Foster added,“My team and I are grateful to Marc and Jacquie Angell for their dedication in building a company with tremendous potential. This agreement is just the beginning of our vision to create a premier golf-focused enterprise that shareholders can be proud of. I have devoted much of my career to the golf world and am excited to bring that passion and expertise to TMGI as we enter the public markets.”
As part of the transition, Marc Angell will remain engaged in a consulting role. He will help maintain important relationships, ensure business continuity, and provide guidance on strategic initiatives as the company embraces its new direction.
Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of The Marquie Group, Inc. (the“Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, becoming cash flow positive, ARR or RMR. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Company will achieve operational cash flow positive status. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this press release should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.
For The Marquie Group, Inc
Marc Angell
Chief Executive Officer
800-351-3021
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment