ATRAX 2026 Thematic Event Area 'BLOOM ARENA' To Illuminate The Future Of The Industry
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The ATRAX – Attractions , Recreation, and Park Industry Exhbition, taking place from 15–17 January 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center, stands out as the region's largest and most comprehensive trade platform in its field. Bringing together buyers and investors from Europe, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Gulf, and the Caucasus, ATRAX annually gathers the attractions , park, recreation, sports, pool, spa, and landscaping sectors under one roof, fostering international collaborations.
This year, the BLOOM ARENA has been established as a thematic event area where industry-shaping ideas will be shared under the motto:“Where Ideas Bloom, Trade Grows.” Reinforcing ATRAX 2026's theme,“Not Just Amusement Areas, But Future Planning,” BLOOM ARENA will highlight not only today's projects but also the cities of tomorrow and the vision for happiness of future generations. Two Stages, Parallel Sessions At BLOOM ARENA, the program will run across two stages with simultaneous sessions. Expert speakers will address topics closely related to the attractions , recreation, landscaping, sports, and water leisure sectors.
-
On the Orange Stage , sessions will focus on the main theme“Not Just Amusement Areas, But Future Planning,” including urban green transformation, sports and recreation in city life, designs that strengthen social cohesion, and innovative product presentations.
On the Turquoise Stage , key topics will include:
-
Sustainable Green: The contribution of outdoor investments to urban life, the economy, and ecology
Blue Future: Sustainability, technology, and investment vision in pools and water leisure
