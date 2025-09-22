ATRAX 2026 Thematic Event Area 'BLOOM ARENA' To Illuminate The Future Of The Industry

The ATRAX –, Recreation, and Park Industry Exhbition, taking place from 15–17 January 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center, stands out as the region's largest and most comprehensive trade platform in its field. Bringing together buyers and investors from Europe, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Gulf, and the Caucasus, ATRAX annually gathers the, park, recreation, sports, pool, spa, and landscaping sectors under one roof, fostering international collaborations.

This year, the BLOOM ARENA has been established as a thematic event area where industry-shaping ideas will be shared under the motto:“Where Ideas Bloom, Trade Grows.” Reinforcing ATRAX 2026's theme,“Not JustAreas, But Future Planning,” BLOOM ARENA will highlight not only today's projects but also the cities of tomorrow and the vision for happiness of future generations.



On the Orange Stage , sessions will focus on the main theme“Not Just Amusement Areas, But Future Planning,” including urban green transformation, sports and recreation in city life, designs that strengthen social cohesion, and innovative product presentations.

On the Turquoise Stage , key topics will include:



Sustainable Green: The contribution of outdoor investments to urban life, the economy, and ecology Blue Future: Sustainability, technology, and investment vision in pools and water leisure (Burada“water entertainment” yerine“water leisure” daha modern ve kapsayıcı olduğu için bu şekilde bırakmak daha doğrudur)

At BLOOM ARENA, the program will run across two stages with simultaneous sessions. Expert speakers will address topics closely related to the, recreation, landscaping, sports, and water leisure sectors.

BLOOM ARENA will offer industry professionals not only a platform for knowledge sharing but also opportunities for collaboration and new business ventures. Participating companies and visitors will engage with ideas that help plan the cities and happiness spaces of the future, today.

As part of ATRAX 2026, BLOOM ARENA is set to become one of the most significant platforms shaping the direction of theand recreation industry.

The 13th International Exhibition for Attractions, Parks, Sports and Recreation Industry, ATRAX, continues to serve as the international business platform for the global amusement, attraction, and recreation industry with substantial investment potential. With a vision focused on urban living and happiness, ATRAX brings together all products, services, and projects related to the construction and maintenance of facilities catering to the recreational needs of cities - including parks, playgrounds,, activity, and sports zones.