Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 2Kg Of Marijuana Into Qatar

VIDEO: Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 2Kg Of Marijuana Into Qatar


2025-09-22 09:12:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle marijuana into the country through air cargo.

Customs inspectors grew suspicious of one of the parcels, which was subsequently opened and examined. The inspection revealed approximately two kilograms of marijuana concealed inside four gypsum decorative items.

Read Also
  • Old Doha Port set to host Aquabike World Championship from Oct 30 to Nov 1
  • Applications for Hajj 2026 to open on Oct 1
  • Qatar ranked 48th in Global Innovation Index
  • Ministry of Public Health includes shingles vaccine in National Immunisation Programme

The Authority urged the public to support the national campaign“Kafeh” against smuggling and customs violations by providing information confidentially through the hotline 16500 or via email at [email protected] .

The department has repeatedly warned against attempting to carry prohibited substances into Qatar, stressing that customs officers are equipped with advanced technologies and receive continuous training, including in reading passengers' body language and detecting new smuggling methods.

MENAFN22092025000063011010ID1110094061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search