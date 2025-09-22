VIDEO: Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 2Kg Of Marijuana Into Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle marijuana into the country through air cargo.
Customs inspectors grew suspicious of one of the parcels, which was subsequently opened and examined. The inspection revealed approximately two kilograms of marijuana concealed inside four gypsum decorative items.Read Also
The Authority urged the public to support the national campaign“Kafeh” against smuggling and customs violations by providing information confidentially through the hotline 16500 or via email at [email protected] .
The department has repeatedly warned against attempting to carry prohibited substances into Qatar, stressing that customs officers are equipped with advanced technologies and receive continuous training, including in reading passengers' body language and detecting new smuggling methods.
