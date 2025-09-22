MENAFN - GetNews)



The 2025 Trans-Siberian Orchestra Holiday Tour is set to bring its signature mix of rock, symphony, and holiday magic to arenas nationwide.

The holiday season is upon us, and nothing captures the magic of Christmas quite like the electrifying performances of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO). As we approach the end of 2025, TSO is set to embark on their annual winter extravaganza, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More. This reimagined production blends rock anthems, classical masterpieces, and heartfelt storytelling, complete with dazzling pyrotechnics, lasers, and a symphony of lights that will leave you breathless. Running from November 13 to December 21 across 64 cities with 106 shows, this tour promises to be TSO's most ambitious yet, honoring the 25th anniversary of their iconic rock opera Beethoven's Last Night with a special second set of fan favorites.

If you're a die-hard TSO fan or just discovering the joy of their holiday spectacle, now's the time to secure your seats. With ticket prices starting as low as $40 for select shows, this is your chance to experience the symphony of rock without breaking the bank. And here's the best part: CapitalCityTickets is offering 10% off all 2025 Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets using the exclusive promo code CITY10. Whether you're hunting for matinee deals in Green Bay or premium seats in Philadelphia, this discount makes it easier than ever to join the celebration. In this guide, we'll break down why this tour is a must-see, how to snag the cheapest tickets online, and highlight key tour dates plus TSO's timeless singles that define the holiday spirit.

Why the 2025 TSO Tour is a Holiday Must-See

Founded in 1996 by the visionary Paul O'Neill, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, selling over 10 million albums and donating more than $16 million to charities through their tours. This year's Ghosts of Christmas Eve follows the emotional journey of a runaway discovering the true meaning of the holidays in an abandoned theater on Christmas Eve-a narrative straight from their multi-platinum 1999 TV special. Expect an all-new production featuring soaring guitar solos, orchestral swells, and visuals that sync perfectly with hits like "Wizards in Winter."

The tour's dual East and West productions mean more shows than ever, hitting arenas from coast to coast. Musical director Al Pitrelli notes, "When I listen back to our songs, I'm amazed at how quickly time has flown-yet they still feel timeless." With pyrotechnics exploding during "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" and lasers dancing to "Music Box Blues," TSO delivers a sensory overload that's family-friendly and unforgettable. Past tours have drawn over 5 million fans in the 2000s alone, ranking them among Billboard's top touring acts of the decade.

Cheapest 2025 Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets: Where to Buy Online

Gone are the days of inflated resale prices-getting affordable TSO tickets in 2025 is straightforward. Official sales via Ticketmaster and Live Nation started September 12, but for the absolute lowest rates, head to CapitalCityTickets. As a trusted secondary marketplace, they specialize in budget-friendly options for holiday tours, often undercutting face value with no hidden fees.

Starting Prices: Tickets begin at $40 for upper-level seats, with floor options around $80–$150 depending on the venue.

Matinee vs. Evening Shows: Many dates offer afternoon matinees at a 20–30% discount compared to evening performances-perfect for families.

Group Deals: Save even more on bulk purchases for 10+ tickets.

To apply your savings: Simply visit CapitalCityTickets, search for "Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2025," select your city and date, and enter CITY10 at checkout. This promo code unlocks an instant 10% discount on every order, making it the smartest way to score cheap concert tickets online. Pro tip: Act fast-popular stops like Denver and Cincinnati sell out quickly, but CapitalCityTickets's inventory updates in real-time.

Compared to other sites, CapitalCityTickets stands out for its user-friendly interface, 100% guarantee, and exclusive codes like CITY10. Whether you're in it for the nostalgia or the spectacle, these deals ensure the holiday magic doesn't cost a fortune.

2025 Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates: Key Stops on the Holiday Journey

TSO's 2025 tour kicks off with dual-opening nights on November 13 and wraps up just before Christmas, giving you plenty of opportunities to catch a show near you. Below is a curated bullet-point list of select tour dates, focusing on major cities and doubleheaders (matinee + evening shows where noted). For the full 106-show schedule, check trans-siberian or your local listings.

November 13: Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (Matinee 2:30 PM + Evening 7:30 PM); Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid-America Center (Evening 7:00 PM)

November 15: Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (Matinee + Evening); Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Matinee + Evening)

November 16: Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre (Matinee + Evening); Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena (Matinee + Evening)

November 19: Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center; Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center (Matinee + Evening)

November 20: Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

December 19: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center; Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (3:00 PM + 8:00 PM)

December 20: Dallas, TX (Venue TBD)

December 21: Philadelphia, PA (Venue TBD)

These dates highlight the tour's bicoastal reach, with many venues offering accessible pricing and VIP upgrades. Remember to use CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets for that extra 10% off on any of these stops.

Top Trans-Siberian Orchestra Singles: The Hits Fueling the 2025 Tour

TSO's catalog is a treasure trove of symphonic rock, but their holiday singles shine brightest during tours like this one. Drawing from albums like Christmas Eve and Other Stories (triple-Platinum) and The Christmas Attic (double-Platinum), here's a bullet-point list of their top singles-ranked by chart performance, streams, and fan favorites. These tracks will anchor the Ghosts of Christmas Eve setlist, blending heavy riffs with festive cheer.

Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24: TSO's #1 smash from their 1996 debut, with over 100 million streams- a brooding instrumental reimagining of "Carol of the Bells" that's become a holiday radio staple.

Wizards in Winter: A high-energy epic from The Lost Christmas Eve (2004), known for its wizard-themed visuals and guitar wizardry; a tour closer favorite.

Fireflies (Light the Night): Peaking at #2 on holiday charts, this uplifting anthem from Dreams of Fireflies (On a Christmas Night) (2012) captures twinkling holiday lights with soaring vocals.

Nutrocker: Their electrified take on Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker," hitting #4 on rock charts-pure orchestral rock fun that's a live staple.

Music Box Blues: A bluesy, poignant track from Beethoven's Last Night (2000), blending melancholy and melody; expect a spotlight in the anniversary salute.

These singles have propelled TSO to #1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart multiple times and keep their Spotify monthly listeners in the millions. Streaming them now will get you hyped for the live renditions, where pyro and strings take them to another level.

Final Thoughts: Secure Your Spot in TSO's Holiday Symphony Today

The 2025 Trans-Siberian Orchestra Holiday Tour isn't just a concert-it's a transformative experience that reignites the wonder of the season.