Jordan Launches Arab Model For Quality And Excellence In Education
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) – Minister of Education, Chairperson of the Jordanian National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Azmi Mahafzah, on Monday inaugurated the launch of the Arab Model for Quality and Excellence in Education (AMQEE) in Jordan.
The ceremony, organized by the UNESCO Regional Centre for Quality and Excellence in Education in cooperation with the Jordanian National Commission, was attended by educational leaders and regional and international organizations.
Mahafzah said AMQEE provides a strategic framework that reflects the aspirations of Arab countries to build modern educational systems based on shared values, Arab identity, and investment in education as a driver of sustainable development.
The initiative, he pointed out, seeks to translate ideas into policies and practices through training programs for educational leaders and experts in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.
He said equipping Arab youth with modern skills and a strong identity is crucial to addressing the challenges of technological, economic, and environmental change.
UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education Director Abdulrahman Mudaires said AMQEE is a product of scientific cooperation to enable Arab countries to build responsive and future-ready education systems.
Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar added that AMQEE provides a flexible tool to audit educational quality against international standards.
Sultan Khlaif, Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, said the model supports a stimulating learning environment, positive competition, and regional cooperation.
The launch included a presentation and visual showcase of the model, which aims to enhance Arab education's global competitiveness, support Sustainable Development Goal 4, and develop unified quality standards. It will be accompanied by training programs to build the capacity of leaders, evaluators, and ambassadors of excellence for implementation in Jordan.
