Eni Signs $1B Power Offtake Deal With Commonwealth Fusion Systems
According to Eni, the plant is expected to connect to the grid in the early 2030s.
“This agreement demonstrates the value of fusion energy on the grid and reflects Eni's long-standing support for our technology,” said CFS CEO Bob Mumgaard. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi called the deal a turning point for commercial fusion, highlighting its potential as a clean, safe, and virtually limitless energy source.
Eni has been a strategic shareholder in CFS since 2018 and increased its investment in the company during CFS' recent $863 million Series B2 round. The collaboration includes technological support, operational guidance, and knowledge sharing to accelerate fusion energy development.
CFS has made significant advances in high-temperature superconducting magnets and is progressing with the SPARC fusion demonstration machine in Massachusetts, validating its path toward commercial fusion power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment