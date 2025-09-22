Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Baku Port Introduces Dedicated Parking For Hazardous Cargo Tirs (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's Baku Port Introduces Dedicated Parking For Hazardous Cargo Tirs (PHOTO)


2025-09-22 09:08:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A temporary parking area for TIR vehicles covering 32 acres has opened at the Baku Port of Azerbaijan Railways, Trend reports via the port.

Meanwhile, it can hold a total of seven trucks carrying hazardous goods.

"The area has two parking areas for TIR vehicles carrying Category I hazardous cargo and five areas for TIR vehicles carrying Category II and III hazardous cargo. The area is guarded 24/7 and is equipped with fire lines and a hydrant. Furthermore, the necessary preventative measures have been provided in the event of a hazardous substance spill. The parking area is also equipped with appropriate signs outlining the rules for handling hazardous cargo," the park's statement said.

According to the information, future plans include the expansion and further development of this zone and the existing infrastructure for hazardous cargo.

MENAFN22092025000187011040ID1110094014

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search