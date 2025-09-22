Azerbaijan's Baku Port Introduces Dedicated Parking For Hazardous Cargo Tirs (PHOTO)
Meanwhile, it can hold a total of seven trucks carrying hazardous goods.
"The area has two parking areas for TIR vehicles carrying Category I hazardous cargo and five areas for TIR vehicles carrying Category II and III hazardous cargo. The area is guarded 24/7 and is equipped with fire lines and a hydrant. Furthermore, the necessary preventative measures have been provided in the event of a hazardous substance spill. The parking area is also equipped with appropriate signs outlining the rules for handling hazardous cargo," the park's statement said.
According to the information, future plans include the expansion and further development of this zone and the existing infrastructure for hazardous cargo.
