Russians Attempting To Reach Outskirts Of Prymorske In Orikhiv Direction Military Spox

2025-09-22 09:07:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Along the Prymorske–Plavni–Kamianske axis, the Russians carry out daily assault operations, attempting to fully capture the settlements of Kamianske and Plavni, and are trying to reach the outskirts of Prymorske," he said.

Voloshyn explained that the Russians are trying to capture these settlements to establish a foothold for a further advance toward Stepnohirsk, as well as to move along the former Kakhovka Dam toward the settlements of Kushuhum and Balabyne, which are effectively the southern suburbs of Zaporizhzhia.

"Ukraine's defense forces are actively resisting these attempts, carrying out reconnaissance and strike operations to destroy enemy groups trying to break into these settlements," the Spokesperson assured.

Read also: Russians use new tactics in Pokrovsk direction - military

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 21, 156 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.

