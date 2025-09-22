ICESCO's Director-General Meets With Students In Turkistan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the initiative of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik has visited Turkistan, Kazakhstan, where he met with the faculty and students of the Faculty of Theology at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, they had an in-depth exchange of ideas on the prospects of cooperation in the fields of science and education, the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of religious and moral values, as well as potential joint projects that could be implemented in the future.

Later, the guests were introduced to the international exhibition "Divan-i Lughat al-Turk" and its rare exhibits, historical manuscripts, and objects highlighting the cultural construction aspects of the Turks in the 11th century.

The exhibition was inaugurated in a ceremonial manner at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University through the collaboration of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Akimat of the Turkistan Region.

At the end of the event, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik answered the students' questions, praising their interest in science and education, and expressed his confidence that they would play a significant role in the future development of the Turkic-Islamic world.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established following the decision made at the Astana Summit on September 11, 2015. The Foundation's Secretariat is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Foundation's primary goals are to preserve, research, and promote Turkic culture and heritage through funding, support, and various projects.

To achieve these objectives, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation plans to allocate funds for the preservation, protection, restoration, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage. It also aims to assist with scientific and technical challenges related to safeguarding and enhancing Turkic culture.

The Foundation supports the education of specialists in the fields of cultural protection, restoration, and promotion, and organizes seminars, workshops, conferences, congresses, field studies, and exhibitions.

It also assists in the creation of electronic and print scientific journals and publications, sponsors contests, festivals, and tournaments, and aids in the revival and development of traditional crafts and applied arts in Turkic-speaking regions. Furthermore, the Foundation helps craftsmen, artists, and other creative professionals protect their intellectual property rights.

With an expanding network of partnerships within its member states and beyond, the Foundation has successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding with numerous international organizations and national institutions.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.