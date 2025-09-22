China Aims To Deepen Ties With S Caucasus And Central Asia, Says Ambassador

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

China plans to strengthen relations with countries in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei stated during his speech at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to Lu Mei, the South Caucasus and Central Asia play a key role both regionally and globally.“With unique geographical advantages, these regions are located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe and have a solid foundation and potential to connect Asia and Europe,” he said.

The ambassador emphasized the regions' potential to contribute to global trade, intercivilizational dialogue, and scientific and technological development.“China attaches great importance to this region and supports friendly relations with all countries here. In the future, we will further strengthen partnerships in all areas, including trade and investment, transport and infrastructure, energy, green and digital innovations, and people-to-people ties,” he added.

Lu Mei also noted the interconnectedness of the global economy, stressing that“the success of each country depends on the success of others.”