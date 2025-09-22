Mariel Marcano-Olivier
Lecturer in Social Psychology,
Birmingham City University
I am a Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology at Birmingham City University.
My PhD explored developing and evaluating healthful eating behaviour in primary-aged children.
My current research focus is on attachment, mental health and wellbeing, inclusivity, and anti-racism.
Recent Publications
–present
Lecturer in Social Psychology, Birmingham City University
2025–present
Senior lecturer, Birmingham City University
2018
Bangor University, PhD in Behavioural Psychology
2025
“Context and safety are everything”: Exploring how pansexual individuals mark and express their identity. , Journal of Bisexuality, 25(1), 66-86.
2023
An exploration of ex-boarding school adults' attachment styles and substance use behaviours. , Attachment & Human Development, 25(6), 583-597.
2021
Changes in the nutritional content of children's lunches after the Food Dudes healthy eating programme. , Journal of Nutritional Science, 10, e40.
2021
Nudge with caution: targeting fruit and vegetable consumption in primary schools. , European journal of clinical nutrition, 75(4), 724-727.
2020
Using nudges to promote healthy food choices in the school dining room: a systematic review of previous investigations., Journal of School Health, 90(2), 143-157.
2019
A low-cost Behavioural Nudge and choice architecture intervention targeting school lunches increases children's consumption of fruit: a cluster randomised trial., International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, 16(1), 20.
2019
Measuring lunchtime consumption in school cafeterias: a validation study of the use of digital photography. , Public health nutrition, 22(10), 1745-1754.
