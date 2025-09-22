Mariel Marcano-Olivier

Lecturer in Social Psychology, Birmingham City University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology at Birmingham City University.

My PhD explored developing and evaluating healthful eating behaviour in primary-aged children.

My current research focus is on attachment, mental health and wellbeing, inclusivity, and anti-racism.

Recent Publications

Wharton, N., & Marcano-Olivier, M. (2023). An exploration of ex-boarding school adults' attachment styles and substance use behaviours. Attachment & Human Development, 25(6), 583-597.

Harvey, E., Abbott, K., Parker, S., & Marcano-Olivier, M. (2025).“Context and safety are everything”: Exploring how pansexual individuals mark and express their identity. Journal of Bisexuality, 25(1), 66-86.



–present Lecturer in Social Psychology, Birmingham City University 2025–present Senior lecturer, Birmingham City University

2018 Bangor University, PhD in Behavioural Psychology



2025 “Context and safety are everything”: Exploring how pansexual individuals mark and express their identity. , Journal of Bisexuality, 25(1), 66-86.

2023 An exploration of ex-boarding school adults' attachment styles and substance use behaviours. , Attachment & Human Development, 25(6), 583-597.

2021 Changes in the nutritional content of children's lunches after the Food Dudes healthy eating programme. , Journal of Nutritional Science, 10, e40.

2021 Nudge with caution: targeting fruit and vegetable consumption in primary schools. , European journal of clinical nutrition, 75(4), 724-727.

2020 Using nudges to promote healthy food choices in the school dining room: a systematic review of previous investigations., Journal of School Health, 90(2), 143-157.

2019 A low-cost Behavioural Nudge and choice architecture intervention targeting school lunches increases children's consumption of fruit: a cluster randomised trial., International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, 16(1), 20. 2019 Measuring lunchtime consumption in school cafeterias: a validation study of the use of digital photography. , Public health nutrition, 22(10), 1745-1754.

ExperienceEducationPublications