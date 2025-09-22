Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Calls For Launching Two-State Solution For Mideast


2025-09-22 09:04:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Monday for launching the process to achieve the two-state solution for the Middle East, despite Germany not recognizing Palestine as some European countries have recently.
Prior to departure to New York for the 80th UNGA, Wadephul said in a statement that Germany would recognize Palestine after the end of the two-state solution talks, which would hopefully result in the establishment of the State of Palestine.
Wadephul will be participating in a French-Saudi conference in New York on Tuesday to reinforce chances for the two-state solution prior to the UNGA. (end)
