MEW: Kuwait, China Relations Advance With New Agreements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem said the bilateral relations between Kuwait and China have witnessed significant progress, culminating in the signing of several agreements.
Following his meeting on Monday with a high-level Chinese delegation led by the First Deputy Governor of Shanghai Province Chen Jining, the minister noted that the talks build on the outcomes of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's 2023 visit to Beijing and his broad cooperation agenda with President Xi Jinping.
Al-Mukhaizeem highlighted key developments in bilateral relations, including the signing of a technical arrangements agreement last March and a framework agreement in July for joint project development with the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and Kuwait's Public Investment Authority.
He underscored that the Shagaya and Al-Abdaliya projects are central pillars of Kuwait's clean energy strategy, affirming Kuwait's welcome of Chinese investment and expertise and its aspiration for broader cooperation across multiple fields.
The minister expressed Kuwait's appreciation to the Chinese delegation, stressing that the visit will further strengthen bilateral relations and elevate the strategic partnership between the two nations. (end)
fr
Following his meeting on Monday with a high-level Chinese delegation led by the First Deputy Governor of Shanghai Province Chen Jining, the minister noted that the talks build on the outcomes of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's 2023 visit to Beijing and his broad cooperation agenda with President Xi Jinping.
Al-Mukhaizeem highlighted key developments in bilateral relations, including the signing of a technical arrangements agreement last March and a framework agreement in July for joint project development with the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and Kuwait's Public Investment Authority.
He underscored that the Shagaya and Al-Abdaliya projects are central pillars of Kuwait's clean energy strategy, affirming Kuwait's welcome of Chinese investment and expertise and its aspiration for broader cooperation across multiple fields.
The minister expressed Kuwait's appreciation to the Chinese delegation, stressing that the visit will further strengthen bilateral relations and elevate the strategic partnership between the two nations. (end)
fr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment