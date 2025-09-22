PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Removal Of Guru, Bhat Graves From Tihar
New Delhi- A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to remove the graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who were awarded death penalty and executed in Tihar jail here, from the prison premises.
The PIL also sought directions to the authorities concerned to relocate the mortal remains, if necessary, to a secret location to prevent“glorification of terrorism” and misuse of jail premises.
The plea filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and one Jitendra Singh claimed the construction and continued existence of these graves inside a state-controlled prison was“illegal, unconstitutional, and against public interest”.
The petitioner's counsel said they have not received the date of listing of the petition but it could be listed on Wednesday, the day when the high court usually hears PILs.
The plea alleged that presence of these graves has turned the central jail, Tihar, into a site of“radical pilgrimage where extremist elements gather to venerate convicted terrorists”.
“This not only undermines national security and public order, but also sanctifies terrorism in direct contravention of the principles of secularism and rule of law under the Constitution of India,” it said.
The plea claimed that existence of these graves inside the jail“violates the express provisions of the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018”, which mandate disposal of bodies of executed prisoners in a manner that prevents glorification, ensures prison discipline, and maintains public order.
