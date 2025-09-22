Empower Semiconductor Secures Over $140M In Series D Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, the round's capital will support upcoming high-volume production and next-generation innovation in power delivery solutions for AI processors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in powering AI-class processors, today announced the closing of more than $140M in Series D financing. The investors, led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, include Maverick Silicon, CapitalG, Atreides Management, Socratic Partners, Walden Catalyst Ventures, Knollwood and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Barclays Capital acted as exclusive placement agent on the transaction.

The financing will accelerate Empower's unprecedented growth in the AI space and drive continued technology breakthroughs in how AI processors are powered.“The syndicate we now have backing Empower underscores the strength of our technology lead, market opportunity and depth of customer adoption,” said Tim Phillips, Founder & CEO of Empower Semiconductor.“Over the coming quarters, we're set to transform the AI market with our revolutionary technology, enabling gigawatts of energy savings and improved throughput of AI platforms across data centers worldwide.”

Maverick Silicon highlighted Empower's unique position in the rapidly expanding AI and data center markets.“Empower is solving the critical bottleneck in modern AI computing with a platform that combines technical leadership and commercial momentum,” said Andrew Homan, Managing Partner at Maverick Silicon.“As power demand in data centers continues to rise, a new technology is required to enable the next generation of AI performance and Empower is setting the standard. We are thrilled to participate in their journey and success.”

“Empower has demonstrated a clear vision, execution and leadership in power delivery, one of the most critical enablers of AI infrastructure,” added James Luo, General Partner at CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund.“We're excited to support the Empower team as their highly differentiated technology is having a tremendous impact on the scaling of Data Centers and performance of AI.”

