WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Partners With Wuxi Branch Of Ruijin Hospital-Shanghai Jiao Tong University School Of Medicine To Develop AI-Applications In Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hangzhou, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (“WORK Medical” or the“Company”), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. (“Work Hangzhou”) and its subsidiaries in China, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement (the“Agreement”) between Work Hangzhou and the Wuxi Branch of Ruijin Hospital-Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (“Xin Rui Hospital”) to jointly develop medical products utilizing artificial intelligence (the“AI”). This collaboration represents an initiative in advancing WORK Medical's AI strategy, with the goal of accelerating the development of a next-generation, AI-driven smart clinical ecosystem.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Work Hangzhou agrees to support Xin Rui Hospital in advancing hospital informatization and the application of AI-powered medical products. Both parties aim to integrate AI technology with Xin Rui Hospital's multimodal medical resources, including text, imaging, and laboratory data, to build a digital knowledge base for intelligent healthcare. With Xin Rui Hospital's clinical diagnostic, treatment and expert resources, Work Hangzhou also plans to enhance its multimodal universal medical AI solution, expanding from single-image data to complex multimodal data. The collaboration is expected to drive the development, training and clinical application of AI models across multiple healthcare scenarios, as both parties endeavor to create a comprehensive framework covering data governance, model training and the translation of research into clinical practice.

Xin Rui Hospital, located in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, is a Grade 3-Class B tertiary hospital affiliated with Ruijin Hospital–Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, one of China's premier Grade 3-Class A tertiary hospitals and a National Clinical Research Center designated by the National Health Commission.

Mr. Wu Shuang, chief executive officer and chairman of WORK Medical, commented:“We are delighted to partner with Xin Rui Hospital. By combining our expertise with Xin Rui Hospital's clinical data and practical environment, we aim to establish a model for hospital digitalization and intelligent healthcare applications. We expect this collaboration to accelerate the AI transformation of domestic hospitals, broaden the adoption of our technology solutions, promote the development of AI-driven healthcare, and unlock new opportunities and long-term value for WORK Medical.”

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

