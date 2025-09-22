Oliva Dufour Consulting Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Olivia Dufour is a global business transformation leader and an official member of the Forbes Coaches Council. She has also been awarded top honors by CEO Monthly Magazine, her work has been highlighted in Fast Company, and she is currently named one of this podcast's Empowering Women in America. They have all recognized her for advancing future-focused leadership models, promoting human impact, and creating work environments that place values and mission before sheer profits. She works face-to-face and virtually with leaders to help them gain clarity, navigate change, embrace connection in the age of technology, and make decisions with courage and compassion. Thus, her consulting practice serves as a true strategic partner for their organizations, thoughtfully influencing company cultures, regardless of the industry or size.

Olivia graduated from college at the tender age of 20. Her first exposure to the world of work was at the UN in the Diplomacy field. She quickly realized that seasoned negotiators and influential stakeholders were embracing both the questions that she raised and the strategies that she responded with. This experience helped her realize her future was in management consulting and corporate diplomacy, where she has worked for nearly a decade. In 2020, she formed her own private coaching community, comprised of herself and global remote teams, and scaled up the consulting operation in 2024. She has attained a level of trust, commitment, and visibility through her actions and affiliations (not to mention all of that media attention).

In her September podcast, Olivia will talk about her unique personal approach and share some client success stories.

“I like to start off by gaining an understanding of their core values and how they operate. Often, the business is designed around those. I also look at their historical response to critical situations and challenges. Simple knee-jerk reactions are not usually the right way to handle a crisis. We dig in, explore nuances, and build resilience.”

In helping entrepreneurs and current business owners gain clarity, Olivia looks at the 5 Whys; the motivation for accomplishing things, such as launching a new service, company, or program. She believes people can only execute and deliver once they are clear on their central goal. She also helps leaders build cultural fluency, for example how to conduct yourself in a room with an Ambassador from Japan (as she once did). Also, learning when to be competitive or not in corporate is another behavior that Olivia will home in on.

Olivia comes from a French and Slavic family and believes that a global awareness and sensitivity has helped to shape her life and mission. Every endeavor she undertakes comes from who she is and her own core values, which include cross-cultural communication and an unwavering commitment to empowering others. Follow-through and resilience are also high on her list of values-driven behaviors.

The core of Olivia's mission is to reimagine leadership as something more expansive and expressive-- a way to live, lead, and leave a legacy that is fully your own. She also builds stewardship and revitalizes underperforming teams, showing that with the right leadership, teams can exceed expectations.

A recent post from the Forbes Council site addresses Olivia's philosophy on leadership: Leading with courage can be embedded in team culture as small gestures that have a lasting impact, as well as large, scalable solutions to address deeply felt concerns head-on.

Learn more about the many sides of Olivia and her work in the interview with Jim. You will rapidly become engaged by her calm nature and intellectual thinking, and easily see why she is named among thought leaders on Under30CEO.

Close Up Radio recently featured coach and consultant Olivia Dufour in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday September 16th at 12pm Eastern

