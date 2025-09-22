Earthquake Today: 4.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts California's Bay Area

MENAFN - Live Mint): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck the San Francisco Bay Area on September 22, Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey, mentioning it was just east-southeast of Berkeley. The quake took place shortly before 3 am PDT.

“At 2:56 AM a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred near Berkeley, CA. The earthquake location is close to the Hayward fault. This earthquake generated light shaking across the Bay Area. The CGS continues to monitor the situation,” California Geological Survey said on X.

Many on social media stated they experienced it and saw things shaking.

As per AP, KTVU-TV anchor Dave Clark stated in a video from the newsroom, "Our calls are coming in from San Francisco and the East Bay and all over. Things were shaking in our newsroom. ... It caught everyone off guard.”

'No reports of damage or injuries in San Francisco'

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, The San Francisco Fire Department posted on X.“Currently, there are no reports of damage or injuries in San Francisco. Officials will continue to evaluate infrastructure and update if this changes,” it said.

“Be prepared for aftershocks : Expect the ground to shake again. Check for hazards: Look for gas leaks and other dangers,” it added as part of a safety tip for consideration.

The National Tsunami Center clarified on social media that there was also no threat of a tsunami forming after the earthquake.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Pinole at approximately 9:30 pm on June 8, Times Of India reported. The tremor was felt across San Francisco, Oakland, and surrounding areas. Fortunately, no injuries or structural damage were reported.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore about 3 miles northwest of the San Francisco Zoo at 7:02 am on January 10 this year, NBC Bay area reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but many residents reported feeling the shaking. Subsequent light-to-moderate aftershocks included magnitudes of 2.2, 2.5 and 3.0.

The United States experiences roughly 63 earthquakes annually with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.9, about five earthquakes ranging from 6.0 to 6.9, and less than one major earthquake measuring 7.0 or higher each year, according to the US Geological Survey, USA Today report noted.