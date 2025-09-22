Survey Reveals 79 Percent of Russians Convinced Aliens Exist
(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTSIOM) has revealed that nearly 80% of Russians—specifically 79%—are convinced that intelligent life exists beyond Earth. A significant portion of respondents also expressed openness to the idea that extraterrestrials could already be among us.
The study found notable age-based differences in belief. Older individuals were more likely to consider the possibility that such beings might already be present on Earth, while younger people showed higher levels of skepticism. In addition, men were slightly more inclined to believe in extraterrestrial life, with 83% affirming the notion, compared to 76% of women.
Almost half of those surveyed, 46%, suggested that alien visitors may be covertly monitoring Earth without revealing themselves to humanity.
When asked how they would react to the confirmation of extraterrestrial life, a vast majority—77%—said they would feel "curious." However, a significant portion, 30%, admitted they would experience "anxiety," while 15% expressed feelings of "hope."
If aliens were to arrive, the general consensus was that they would primarily observe humanity. A strong 61% of respondents believe aliens would choose to watch rather than intervene, while 19% thought the extraterrestrials might attempt to forge friendly relations. A smaller group, 10%, expressed concern that the aliens might seek to take control of the planet.
The survey also inquired about which books respondents would recommend to aliens to help them understand humanity. The top choice was Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace", cited by 15% of participants, followed by the Bible or the Gospels at 9%. Fyodor Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment" and George Orwell's "1984" each garnered 4% of the votes.
The survey, which included 1,606 Russians aged 18 and older, was conducted online using a representative sample. According to VTSIOM, the margin of error stands at no more than 2.5%, ensuring a 95% confidence level in the results.
The study found notable age-based differences in belief. Older individuals were more likely to consider the possibility that such beings might already be present on Earth, while younger people showed higher levels of skepticism. In addition, men were slightly more inclined to believe in extraterrestrial life, with 83% affirming the notion, compared to 76% of women.
Almost half of those surveyed, 46%, suggested that alien visitors may be covertly monitoring Earth without revealing themselves to humanity.
When asked how they would react to the confirmation of extraterrestrial life, a vast majority—77%—said they would feel "curious." However, a significant portion, 30%, admitted they would experience "anxiety," while 15% expressed feelings of "hope."
If aliens were to arrive, the general consensus was that they would primarily observe humanity. A strong 61% of respondents believe aliens would choose to watch rather than intervene, while 19% thought the extraterrestrials might attempt to forge friendly relations. A smaller group, 10%, expressed concern that the aliens might seek to take control of the planet.
The survey also inquired about which books respondents would recommend to aliens to help them understand humanity. The top choice was Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace", cited by 15% of participants, followed by the Bible or the Gospels at 9%. Fyodor Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment" and George Orwell's "1984" each garnered 4% of the votes.
The survey, which included 1,606 Russians aged 18 and older, was conducted online using a representative sample. According to VTSIOM, the margin of error stands at no more than 2.5%, ensuring a 95% confidence level in the results.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment