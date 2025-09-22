'Drishyam 3': Mohanlal Starrer Begins Shooting Actor Shares Photos From Pooja Ceremony
The makers have finally started the shooting of Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' on Monday.
'Drishyam 3' is the much-awaited sequel in the Drishyam franchise, which has experienced immense success in the cinema industry, leading to several remakes in the Bollywood and South film industries.
Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Mohanlal shared the photos from the puja ceremony, a ritual to mark the beginning of the film's shoot.
The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event.
In the snaps, Mohanlal was seen holding a clapboard of the film, followed by the traditional lamp lighting and pooja with the cast and crew of the movie.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)
'Drishyam' franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.
The film's massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony.
Not only in India, Drishyam is also set to have a Korean remake helmed by filmmaker Deok Noh to Variety at the Busan Asian Contents & Film Market., Choi Jae-won, president of Korea's Anthology Studios, shared the update.
South Korean filmmaker Deok Noh broke through with the 2013 romantic comedy 'Very Ordinary Couple,' which won the Asian New Talent Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival.
She pivoted to a darker register with the 2015 newsroom thriller 'The Exclusive: Beat the Devil's Tattoo,' before moving into episodic storytelling with the sci-fi anthology 'SF8' in 2020 and the Netflix mystery series 'Glitch' in 2022, as per Variety. (ANI)
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)
